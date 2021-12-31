Betty White, Beloved Star of ‘The Golden Girls,' Dies at 99

Betty White, an Emmy Award-winner known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99.

White's career spanned more than 80 years, and in 2010 she was named the Entertainer of the Year by the Associated Press.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

The actor’s TV credits stretch from 1949’s “Hollywood on Television” to a 2019 voice role in “Forky Asks a Question.” She landed her first lead on a TV series in 1952 with "Life With Elizabeth."

One of her more memorable characters was Sue Ann Nivens, in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and she scored another hit as Rose Nylund, whom she played on "The Golden Girls."

Born in Oak Park, Illinois on Jan. 17, 1922, White was married to game show host and producer Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.

The couple co-produced the TV show “Betty White’s Pet Set,” which aired in syndication in 1971. White, a lifelong advocate for animal well-being and conservation, told the AP in a 2021 interview that making the show was strictly a labor of love.

“When Allen and I started our own production company so many years ago, the one show I wanted to do was ‘The Pet Set,’” White told the AP. “Allen’s offices were the most exciting in the building because we were the only show pre-screening guests who were furry and four-legged.”

In Memoriam: People We Lost in 2021

Asked by Parade in 2018, how she wanted to be remembered, she said: “Warmly.”

“I hope they remember something funny," she said "I hope they remember a laugh.”