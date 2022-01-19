Alex Trebek Named Laura Coates as His Potential ‘Jeopardy!' Replacement. She Says She Was Told No.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates said she was told "no" when she asked to host "Jeopardy!" — despite the late host Alex Trebek naming her as one of his desired potential successors prior to his 2020 death.

In Monday's episode of “Tamron Hall,” Coates said she reached out to "Jeopardy!" while the popular game show was still cycling through different guest hosts as producers continued to search for a permanent replacement after Trebek's passing.

“I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed," Coates said. "I asked for the opportunity, I was told ‘no.’”

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produces "Jeopardy!", did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

