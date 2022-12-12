The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the motion pictures pack and "Abbott Elementary" scoring the most nods in the television category.

The nominations were announced Monday on the “TODAY” show. The 2023 telecast of the awards ceremony will air live on NBC on Jan. 10, 2023, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, "Abbot Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Television Series, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hasuer, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy"

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niece Nash, "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tar” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Gudnadóittr, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina 1985” (Argentina, US)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”