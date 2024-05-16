The top 50 baby names of the 1950s

The decade of the '50s conjures up images of sock hops and hula hoops — and some 1950s names that, like poodle skirts, have fallen out of fashion.

This is especially true of baby girl names of the 1950s. Two variations of a similar name — Debra and Deborah — are among the top 10 baby girl names of the 1950s. “Debra” peaked at number 2 in 1956 but has not cracked the top 1000 baby names since 1998.

Susan, another popular baby girl name in the 1950s, hit its peak that decade and has steadily fallen down the charts in ranking. Susan managed to remain in the top 1000 until 2020, when it disappeared from the list.

Baby boy names of the 1950s are a different story — several of the names popular that decade remain so today. James and William — both top 10 baby boy names in the 1950s — were in the top 10 last year.

Mark, a baby boy name that hit its peak in the 1950s, has fallen in popularity but still remains in the top 300 baby boy names as of 2023.

Top 25 baby boy names during the 1950s, according to the Social Security Administration

1 James

2 Michael

3 Robert

4 John

5 David

6 William

7 Richard

8 Thomas

9 Mark

10 Charles

11 Steven

12 Gary

13 Joseph

14 Donald

15 Ronald

16 Kenneth

17 Paul

18 Larry

19 Daniel

20 Stephen

21 Dennis

22 Timothy

23 Edward

24 Jeffrey

25 George

Top 25 baby girl names during the 1950s, according to the Social Security Administration

1 Mary

2 Linda

3 Patricia

4 Susan

5 Deborah

6 Barbara

7 Debra

8 Karen

9 Nancy

10 Donna

11 Cynthia

12 Sandra

13 Pamela

14 Sharon

15 Kathleen

16 Carol

17 Diane

18 Brenda

19 Cheryl

20 Janet

21 Elizabeth

22 Kathy

23 Margaret

24 Janice

25 Carolyn

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: