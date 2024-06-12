Kevin Spacey admits to ‘being too handsy,' says he's broke due to legal fees in interview

Actor Kevin Spacey, who fell from public grace following sexual assault and misconduct allegations that exploded in 2017, admitted in a rare interview Tuesday that he was “pushing the boundaries” and “being too handsy” with people in the past.

The 64-year-old broke down in tears during the interview aired Tuesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” revealing he’s on the brink of bankruptcy and will lose his Baltimore home after racking up millions in legal debt.

The double-Oscar winner fell from Hollywood’s peak, getting fired from his starring role as Frank Underwood in the hit Netflix series “House of Cards,” after actor Anthony Rapp accused him in October 2017 of making a sexual advance when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey was then plunged into the throes of the #MeToo movement.

He was accused in 2017 of groping an 18-year-old at a Massachusetts bar in 2016, but charges were dropped in 2019 when prosecutors withdrew the case after the accuser refused to testify.

Rapp sued Spacey for sexual assault and sexual battery in September 2020. Two years later in federal civil court, Spacey was found not liable on all counts.

Last year, Spacey was found not guilty in a U.K. court of sexually assaulting four men while he was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater. In that case, he was acquitted of nine counts on charges that dated from 2004 to 2013.

Spacey will face a civil trial in the U.K. next year after he was sued by a man who claims the actor sexually assaulted him.

‘I will never behave in the ways that I did previously, ever’

Spacey admitted in the interview with Morgan that he had participated in “bad behavior” by “touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

Morgan challenged that some would consider that groping.

“I agree that the word ‘grope’ is a very odd word. I personally, I have caressed people. I have been gentle with people. That is the way that I am. You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive, you want to be gentle and see if they’re going to respond positively. I think the word itself is not a word that I associate with my experience,” he said.

Morgan asked of those experiences were consensual or if they were repelled and considered nonconsensual by recipients.

“Then they should let you know they don’t want to do it, so that you can understand it’s non-consensual, and stop,” Spacey said.

Morgan challenged him that given his position in Hollywood, if he had pursued younger, less experienced actors, recipients may not be honest about consent given power dynamics.

“Yes, and again, recognizing that, understanding that and making a vow that that will never happen again for the rest of my life. I will never behave in the ways that I did previously, ever,” Spacey said.

Falling into a ‘dark’ place

Spacey revealed that, following the 2017 allegations, there were “a couple of times when it was very dark and when I was at my lowest.”

He responded to the Rapp allegations in a statement in which he also came out as gay, which in hindsight he said was “a bad statement.”

“I should have made separate statements about my sexuality and about his accusation,” Spacey said.

“I suppose that the only thing I can hope is that now that we were able to prove in a federal court in 2022 that the accusation by Anthony Rapp had never happened, did not occur, that people will understand that I was coming from a place where in my heart of hearts I didn’t believe it had happened,” he told Morgan. “I was a little bit pushed into the corner.”

The actor explained that prior to the allegations he had been fiercely private about speaking on his personal life and sexuality.

“It’s just been unusual for me to find myself in a place where I am okay with having conversations about things that for a very long time I was so determined and kept people away, that I kind of feel like now I have nothing to hide and now I want to live a more open life than the one I did,” Spacey told Morgan.

Following the allegations he went to the therapy, and after being in multiple programs he said, “I absolutely believe I’m a better person.”

“There were bouts with arrogance. There were bouts with ego,” he reflected. “I’m enormously grateful that my focus has shifted. My goal is no longer to be the best actor, and it was, my goal now is to be a man of good character.”

Bankruptcy and debt

Spacey broke down as he revealed his house in Baltimore is being foreclosed on.

“My house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage ... I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now,” he said, noting he moved to Baltimore in 2012 for the shooting of “House of Cards.”

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he's lost his home and now owes 'many millions' in legal bills.



Watch the full interview at 8pm (UK) on YouTube 👇



📺 https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@piersmorgan | @KevinSpacey pic.twitter.com/ouW06zE2vY — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 11, 2024

When Morgan asked, “Why is it being foreclosed?” Spacey responded: “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe,” noting he faces “many millions” in legal bills.

Spacey said there’s been a couple of times when he thought he’d file for bankruptcy — “but we’ve sort of managed to sort of dodge it. At least as of today.”

“What are you gonna do?” Morgan asked.

“Get back on the horse,” Spacey replied.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: