Capital Pride Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Capital Pride Parade and Festival and associated events planned for May and June will be postponed as the Washington, D.C., area grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say new dates for any events that will be rescheduled will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The safest course of action will be to postpone all planned Capital Pride events in May and June," a press release said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that infections in D.C. aren't expected to peak until May.

Partner events including Youth Pride, Silver Pride, DC Leather Pride, DC Latinx Pride and DC Black Pride will also be postponed or canceled.

Pride organizers are planning digital events, including a virtual exhibition, to connect with people until the pandemic has subsided.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have reported nearly 3,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. All have limited the size of gatherings, closed some businesses and barred events in an effort to slow the virus' spread.