Maryland voters approve amendment enshrining abortion in state constitution

Maryland voters have approved a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

The amendment says the state may not interfere with that right "unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means."

Last year, Maryland lawmakers voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Maryland law already protected the right to abortion, but the constitutional amendment will make it harder to ever change the law. The state had approved legislation back in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court ever were to allow abortion to be restricted.

"Ballot Question 1" — also known as the "Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment" — asked Maryland voters whether the state should add a new section to the constitution to confirm the fundamental right to reproductive freedom around decisions to prevent, continue or end pregnancy.

During her race for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic projected winner Angela Alsobrooks pointed to her record of public service, her focus on creating economic opportunity and her commitment to fighting for abortion rights.

Maryland was among several states that put abortion rights on the ballot Tuesday, with varying results. In Florida, a proposal that would have enshrined abortion rights in that state's constitution failed, handing a major political victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and dealing a huge blow to abortion-rights supporters.

According to preliminary results from the NBC News Exit Poll, 35% of U.S. voters said democracy mattered most to their vote, while 31% said the economy; abortion (14%) ranked as the next most important issue. Two in 10 women said abortion was most important, compared to 8% of men.