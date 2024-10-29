Maryland to vote on enshrining abortion law

Next week, Maryland voters will be asked to decide if the state should enshrine reproductive freedom in its constitution.

The ballot measure comes two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

If passed, the measure would confirm the fundamental right to reproductive freedom around decisions to prevent, continue or end pregnancy. The amendment says the state may not interfere with that right “unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

“It’s important to advocates that we make sure that the right to reproductive healthcare remains with a person and their doctor,” said Erin Bradley, chair of Freedom in Reproduction Maryland.

A University of Maryland, Baltimore County poll last month found about 69% of Maryland voters support it.

Currently in Maryland, abortion is legal under “very protective” policies, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Gov. Wes Moore signed a shield law last year that offers protection for medical providers from out-of-state investigations.

State law holds that parents of minors must be notified of an abortion, with some exceptions.

“There is no serious effort to take away abortion rights in Annapolis, and so we think it’s just unnecessary,” said Jeffrey Trimbath of the Maryland Family Institute. “It’s an unnecessary distraction from what Marylanders really care about.”

The group Health Not Harm MD has been putting up signs saying, “Vote no on Question 1. No sex change surgeries on children without parental consent.”

The group told News4 it wishes the ballot measure would spell out that minors need to notify their parents before making decisions. It also says the amendment isn’t specific in its wording and worries “decisions around preventing pregnancy” could equate to transgender surgeries.

“We are concerned that by giving children the same rights as adults to obtain any types of drugs or surgeries related to their reproductive system, that is taking away a parent’s involvement in their child’s decisions for healthcare and education,” said Health Not Harm MD Chair Deborah Brocato.

Reproductive rights activists say Maryland laws wouldn’t change and minors would still have to notify parents. They also say the ballot measure doesn’t speak to transgender surgeries.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.