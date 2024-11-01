Mailers aimed at getting out vote crossed line, Maryland attorney general says

Some registered voters in Maryland recently received mailers that some believe are an intimidation tactic.

The voting report cards have the voter's name and address and whether they voted in the past four general elections. They also show if two unnamed neighbors also voted. They also say the voter’s records will be reviewed following Tuesday's election to see if they voted.

The letters were sent from the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center – nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations.

Center for Voter Information President and CEO Tom Lopach says the nonprofit's work is to register voters and turn people out to vote.

But Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says the mailers went too far. He sent a cease-and-desist order to stop “sending threatening communications in the future” and to agree “notto follow through on threats to embarrass non-voters.”

Brown said voters who've received the mailers have felt "intimidated, threatened, shocked, and ill-at-ease by this mailing, as the letter suggests that there will be follow-up after the election."

Brown also said, "This threat to publicly expose the recipient's voting record violates both Maryland and federal law."

In Maryland, whether someone voted is public record, but who they voted for is private.

According to the State Board of Elections website, Maryland's voter registration data can be purchased for electoral purposes only for $125.

Lopach said there was no intention to intimidate and the group has done this for years.

“I can understand that the language might be off putting,” he said. “And in fact, the most important thing people can do if they feel that way is to recycle the letter and then go and vote.”

In a new statement in response to the attorney general, the nonprofits said the letters do not violate the law and the wording is not threatening or intimidating. “Based on a fair assessment of the actual facts, we expect that you will correct the record and withhold taking any legal action.”

The nonprofits said they have no plans for additional mailers for Maryland this election cycle.

