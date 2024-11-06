Decision 2024

‘I'm very disappointed': DC reacts to Trump's win as boards removed from windows

After heightened security and fears of possible violence, the Metropolitan Police Department told News4 they made no arrests overnight, after polls closed

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

“We are in trouble. We’re just in trouble,” one woman said in downtown D.C. Wednesday morning after election night and President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

“I couldn’t believe it,” another woman said.

Another voter said: “We’ve lived through him before. I think we will survive through this one, but I’m very disappointed.”

News4 spoke with people downtown on Wednesday morning as boards were removed from the windows of a CVS on K Street NW. Boards on other windows downtown remained up as of then.

The prospect of a second Trump presidency was met with excitement at events across the U.S., including outside Trump Tower in New York City on election night.

After heightened security and fears of possible violence, the Metropolitan Police Department told News4 they made no arrests overnight, after polls closed.

Election results show about 90% of D.C. voters chose Harris, under 7% chose Trump and over 2% wrote in their pick.

