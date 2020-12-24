Jeep

Thousands of Jeeps Parade for West Virginia Boy Battling Cancer

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The night before Christmas Eve, a 10-mile-long line of Jeeps came together in West Virginia in an incredible show of support for a young boy battling cancer.

Four-year-old Georgie loves Jeeps.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Community

NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 44, are #Working4You in our communities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

health & fitness expo Dec 3

Save the Date! The 2021 NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo is Going Virtual on March 5-6

Food 4 Families Nov 2

Food 4 Families 2020: How to Contribute

So, when planning Georgie’s trip home from the hospital for the holidays, his loved ones issued a call for Jeep owners to gather at James Rumsey Technical Institute.

Scores of Jeeps arrived for a parade through Hedgesville, West Virginia, while Georgie watched.

The Jeeps came from all over: Drivers from at least 20 different states registered for the event.

Among them was News4’s own Melissa Mollet. She estimated the line to drive by was 10 miles long.

Georgie is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma. Family has set up a GoFundMe.

Participants said thousands of Jeeps participated and a final count will be released soon.

Update (Dec. 27, 2020, 9:20 a.m. ET): This story has been updated with information on the count of Jeeps that participated in the parade.

This article tagged under:

JeepheartwarmingJeeps for Georgie
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us