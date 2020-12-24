Thousands of Jeeps Parade for West Virginia Boy Battling Cancer

The night before Christmas Eve, a 10-mile-long line of Jeeps came together in West Virginia in an incredible show of support for a young boy battling cancer.

Four-year-old Georgie loves Jeeps.

So, when planning Georgie’s trip home from the hospital for the holidays, his loved ones issued a call for Jeep owners to gather at James Rumsey Technical Institute.

Scores of Jeeps arrived for a parade through Hedgesville, West Virginia, while Georgie watched.

The Jeeps came from all over: Drivers from at least 20 different states registered for the event.

Among them was News4’s own Melissa Mollet. She estimated the line to drive by was 10 miles long.

Georgie is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma. Family has set up a GoFundMe.

Participants said thousands of Jeeps participated and a final count will be released soon.

Update (Dec. 27, 2020, 9:20 a.m. ET): This story has been updated with information on the count of Jeeps that participated in the parade.