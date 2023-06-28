lgbtq

Pride Month 2023 special: ‘American pride is universal'

American Pride Is Universal airs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on NBC4

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC4 is marking Pride Month with a special.

Hosted by Tommy McFly, we'll introduce you to different members of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community throughout the nation.

American Pride Is Universal airs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on NBC4, and you'll be able to watch it live here too.

Washington DC Jun 22

Exploring the history of drag in DC

Pride Month 6 hours ago

Film by Maryland director dives into drag ballroom world

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In case you missed it: Explore the history of D.C.'s pride celebrations in our Emmy-nominated 2022 special.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

lgbtqPride Month
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us