NBC4 Celebrates PRIDE Month in JUNE!

June is National LGBT Pride Month -- and NBC4 is partnering with Capital Pride for the festivities this coming weekend as part of Elements of Us.

June has evolved into Pride Month since the events of June 1969, when people staged an uprising after a Greenwich Village gay bar, the Stonewall Inn, was raided by police. The Stonewall Riots, as they came to be known, are considered the point when the modern gay rights movement took root.

Now June is marked annually with a monthlong series of events in cities across the U.S., often including parades, memorials, workshops, concerts and more. You can find more on D.C.'s Pride events here.

OUT DC, NBC Universal's Employee Resource Group for LGBT and Ally employees, is coordinating PRIDE events for employees along with their families and friends here in the D.C. area. OUT DC officially launched in 2016, joining 13 other NBCU OUT hubs around the world.

Get ready for PRIDE weekend by joining us for a Silent Disco Party and Celebration of Pride Heritage Month hosted by NBC4, Telemundo44, and Capital Pride and sponsored by Donate Life. The evening includes award announcements of Pride Heroes. Don your best '70s outfit and dance the night away as we celebrate all things ABBA in anticipation of this summer's release of "Mamma Mia 2"!

Join us this Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. at Studio Xfinity at 715 7th St. NW. RSVPs are on a first come first serve basis, so RSVP now to chris.wang@nbcuni.com.

Saturday, June 9 is the Capital Pride Parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Dupont Circle.

Sunday, June 10 is the 43rd Annual Pride Festival & Concert starting at 12 p.m. The festival will be held between 3rd and 7th streets NW. Alessia Cara will be one of the headliners of the Capital Pride Concert series. Performances begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Capitol off of Pennsylvania Avenue.

You can find all the details for the weekend here.