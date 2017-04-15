Tony Gwynn Memorial Statue to be Unveiled on His Birthday

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 10: Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres during the 1995 All Star Weekend on July 10, 1995 at The Ballpark at Arlington in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images)

The City of Poway will soon be unveiling a statue of their most famous citizen --baseball legend Tony Gwynn, also known as Mr. Padre.

A bronze statue, designed by Texas artist Seth Vandable, will be unveiled on May 9, which was Gwynn's birthday.

Poway broke ground on the Tony Gwynn Memorial in July, 2016.

The city hosted a benefit concert last year to kick off a fundraiser for the project.

A donor wall will accompany the statue with recognizing those who donated at least $250.

The unveiling and dedication will start at 10:30 a.m. on May 9 in Poway, San Diego County.