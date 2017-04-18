WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 9: Markel Starks #5 of the Georgetown Hoyas shoots a three-point shot during a college basketball game against the Syracuse Orange on March 9, 2013 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 61-39. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

March Madness will invade Washington, D.C., in 2019 after the NCAA announced Georgetown University as the host of a NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional Championship at the Verizon Center.

The NCAA Regional Championship will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, and Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Verizon Center. The arena serves as the home court for the Hoyas basketball team.

“We are very excited to serve as the host for the 2019 NCAA Regional Championship with our partners at Verizon Center,” Georgetown Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Lee Reed said. “We are very excited to showcase March Madness in the Nation’s Capital as we further our strategic initiative of bringing high-level athletics events to the DMV.”

This is the seventh time the NCAA Tournament will return to the Nation’s Capital since 1998 and it will be the sixth time Georgetown has served as the host at Verizon Center. Georgetown has served as the host for first and second round events in 2002, 2008 and 2011 and hosted the regional finals in 2006 and 2013.

“It’s exciting to have the NCAA Regional Championship back in the Nation’s Capital and here at Verizon Center for the third time,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Venues David Touhey. “The arena has hosted the tournament six times since 1998 across multiple rounds and has now been awarded the seventh iteration of the tournament – the third time being for the Regional Championship.”

The Final Four will be held on April 6 and 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the fourth time the city has hosted the Final Four.

Ticket information for the 2019 NCAA Regional Championship will be made available in the near future.