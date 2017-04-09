Stockholm Store Apologizes After Promotion Related to Terror Truck Attack | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Stockholm Store Apologizes After Promotion Related to Terror Truck Attack

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Markus Schreiber, AP
    FILE - Muslim clerics arrive to lay down flowers near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017.

    Ahlens, the Swedish department store that was rammed earlier this week by a stolen truck in an attack that left 4 dead and more than a dozen injured, apologized for announcing it would reopen Sunday to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."

    As NBC News reports, the department store called the announcement "a bad decision" in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

    Ahlens said the motivation for the idea originally came from not wanting to allow "evil forces [to] take control of our lives."

    Police said on Sunday they had brought in seven people over the apparent terrorist attack outside the department store on Friday, according to Reuters.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 3 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices