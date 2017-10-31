Obama in Chicago to Kick Off His Foundation's 1st Summit

Editor's Note: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the event right here.

Royalty, world and business leaders and entertainment icons will converge in Chicago this week as part of the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.

Former President Barack Obama's new, two-day leadership summit begins Tuesday in his home town, bringing Prince Harry, artist Theaster Gates, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, singer Gloria Estefan, rock band The National and Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper, among many others, to the stage.

“During this inaugural Summit, hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world,” the Obama Foundation’s website reads.

Over 20,000 people have applied to watch the event.

Obama is scheduled to arrive Tuesday afternoon and Prince Harry is slated to take the stage in the evening.

Harry plans to talk about a program he created in Nottingham, England, to combat youth and gang violence.

Chance the Rapper will also perform.

“I love the collaborative effort of being able to be at some of these talks and hear what people have going on and figure out how I fit in,” he said.

The summit will be the beginning of several activities the foundation is planning, Obama said.

"In the weeks and months ahead, we'll be kicking off more initiatives and opportunities for people like you to get involved with the Obama Foundation's mission," he said last month. "That mission is simple: We want to inspire and empower people to change the world."

Tuesday's event begins at 3 p.m. CT