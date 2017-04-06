DOJ Considering Reopening Emmett Till Murder Case, Family Says | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

DOJ Considering Reopening Emmett Till Murder Case, Family Says

In 1955, 14-year-old Till was savagely beaten and shot in the head by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    Emmett Till, left, and Carolyn Bryant. Bryant has acknowledged that she falsely testified that Till made physical and verbal threats, according to a new book.

    The Department of Justice is considering reopening the investigation into the infamous murder of Emmett Till — an African-American teen whose brutal killing charted the course of the civil rights movement-- after meeting with the boy's family, NBC News reported.

    Till's cousin, Deborah Watts, said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told her "no one gets a pass," adding that he would like to look into more unsolved civil rights crimes during a meeting with her and civil rights activist Alvin Sykes, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

    In 1955, 14-year-old Till was savagely beaten and shot in the head by Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam after Bryant's wife, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said the boy whistled at her and touched her in a Mississippi store.

    And Donham, now 82, recently recanted her story to author Timothy B. Tyson, telling him she lied about the incident.

    Man With Cane Falls Onto Train Tracks, Rescued by Commuters

    [NATL] Man With Cane Falls Onto Train Tracks, Rescued by Quick Commuters

    Daniel Summers' commute turned into an opportunity to save a life when a man with a cane fell onto the train tracks of the Atlanta MARTA on April 6. Summers, a 29-year-old father, leapt onto the tracks and, along with three other people, pulled the man to safety. A commuter across the platform filmed the rescue. 

    "We just kind of got on each side of him, we didn't say anything to each other," Summers  said. "We just kind of understood this guy needs to move fast." 

    (Published 5 hours ago)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 7:57 PM EDT on Apr 6, 2017 | Updated at 1:49 AM EDT on Apr 7, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices