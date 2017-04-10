Dog Opens Doors, Escapes from Animal Hospital

A Great Pyrenees named General managed to escape a boarding facility at a Virginia vet and is on the loose.

A Great Pyrenees named General managed to escape a boarding facility at a Virginia vet and is on the loose. Video showed the dog apparently opening multiple doors in his bid for freedom.

"Last night at 4 a.m., one of our boarders opened his run door, and managed to open the back door to the clinic to escape," said a post by the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital. Stafford County Animal Control, sheriff's deputies and animal hospital staffers are searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the animal hospital at 540-659-8140 or animal control at 540-658-7387. The hospital described him as "very sweet."

Great Pyrenees can weigh up to 120 pounds.