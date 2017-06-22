A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed while visiting a friend after her church Bible study. News4's Pat Collins spoke with the brother of the suspect who says it was an accident.

A woman was killed after a bullet passed through a wall, striking her as she sat inside a friend's home in Northeast Washington early Wednesday morning.

Robin Fitzgerald, 41, went to visit her friend Clarence Jacobs at his apartment in the 700 block of 51st Street NE after leaving a Bible study class at her nearby church, The House of Praise.

Jacobs told News4 his brother came to the apartment and he and his brother got into an argument. He said during the altercation, his brother fired shots through a wall, shooting Fitzgerald by accident.

"This is a tragedy that didn't need to happen. There's no words that I can put this in. Robin was, like, one of my oldest friends. I've known her ever since elementary school," Jacobs said.



Officers arrived to the apartment just after midnight and found Fitzgerald suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

Fitzgerald was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 29-year-old Aaron Jacobs and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.