Water floods Massachusetts Avenue just past the D.C. / Maryland border after a 12-inch main broke Friday.

One northbound lane of Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda will be closed through the afternoon rush Friday as the result of a water main break.

The break happened on Massachusetts near Duvall Drive, just north of Westmoreland Circle, at about 11 a.m.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said a 12-inch main broke. The main was 82 years old.

More than 60 nearby customers are without water during the repairs, WSSC said.