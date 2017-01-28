Two Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in St. Mary's County

Two people were killed after a crash in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the collision of two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, Maryland, before 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The driver and passenger of one car died at the scene. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the crash. None of the people involved have been identified.