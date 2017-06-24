The Beltway Inner Loop was blocked at the Springfield Interchange as police investigated the crash.

Two people have life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a box truck on the Capitol Beltway Inner Loop in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, a pickup truck towing a boat pulled off on the median area at the split of westbound I-495 and I-95 South/I-495/I-395 North in Springfield, Virginia State Police said.

Two men were outside the pickup truck working to re-secure the boat on the trailer, when a box truck drifted into the median area and struck the boat and one of the men, according to state police. The other man was also struck during the impact of the crash.

Both men have been taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The box truck driver also was not injured.

Fairfax County police said I-95 South was shut down before the mixing bowl and traffic was backed up to Maryland.

WTOP reports the left lane is now getting by using the I-95 South exit to regoing the I-495 Inner Loop.

