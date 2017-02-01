A man has died after a garbage truck hit him in the parking lot of a Montgomery County elementary school, police say.

The man, who police believe was in his 60's, was using a walker in the parking lot of Cresthaven Elementary School at 1234 Cresthaven Dr. in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was struck by a garbage truck that was trying to back up, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, police said.

The victim and the driver have not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (240) 773-6620.

