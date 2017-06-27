Suspect in Attempted Murder-Suicide at Va. Motel Has Died

The suspect in an attempted murder-suicide at a Woodbridge, Virginia, motel has died from his injuries, Prince William County police say.

James Edward Bishop, 55, of New York died from a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday, according to police.

On June 12, a woman walked into the lobby of the Quality Inn at 1109 Horner Road with a bloody towel around her head, an employee said. She told the employee a man shot her in the head.

According to police, the victim traveled with Bishop from New York. The two were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to communicate with him. Hotels guests near the room were evacuated from the building. Other guests were told to shelter in their rooms.

After two hours, police used a flash bang grenade in the room.

Inside the room, the officers found Bishop with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter, where he died nearly two weeks later.

The victim was released from the hospital and is expected to recover.