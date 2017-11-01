Police Seize 53 Lbs. of Marijuana in Southwest DC Drug Raid

D.C. police raided a home in Southwest D.C. Monday night and seized 53 pounds of marijuana, 72 grams of cocaine and $75,000 in cash.

The police department's narcotics division searched the home on the 900 block of 6th Street SW about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement released Wednesday evening. The address is just northwest of the Waterfront Metro station.

Photos from the home show organized shelves stacked with dozens of tiny containers.

Seremy Bennett Albrecht, 42, of Southwest, D.C.; Angela Maria Cortez, 33, of San Antonio, Texas; and Tiffany Frances Henry, 30, of Southwest, D.C. were arrested.

Albrecht and Cortez both were charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Henry only was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

