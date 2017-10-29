Police: Man Found Killed Inside NE DC Home

A man found dead inside a home in Northeast D.C. was suffocated to death, according to an autopsy.

D.C. police were called to the 1700 block of Benning Road NE Saturday night and discovered the victim inside. Investigators had said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

The building showed signs of forced entry, police said.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy Sunday and declared the cause of death was asphyxiation and the manner of death was homicide.

Homicide detectives have not released the victim’s identity. They did not say if the victim lived in the home.



