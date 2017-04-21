Police: Loudoun County Teacher Drove to School Drunk

A 6th grade teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been arrested after police say she drove to work drunk and brought alcohol to the school.

Megan Debo, 29, of Sterling, was charged with DUI and possessing or drinking an alcoholic beverage on Sterling Middle School property.

A school resource officer with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office was alerted about a possibly intoxicated teacher about 8:40 a.m. Friday.

The officer determined Debo had driven to the school and had alcohol in her possession.

Debo teaches language arts at Sterling Middle School.

She was held on $2,000 bond.