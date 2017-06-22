News4s Jackie Bensen reports police are looking into whether she was sexually assaulted.

Police are investigating whether or not a 17-year-old girl killed in Virginia over the weekend was also sexually assaulted.

Fairfax County Police said they can't say conclusively whether Nabra Hassanen was sexually assaulted until the medical examiner's office completes its investigation, News4's Meagan Fitzgerald reported.

"We're pursuing that possibility but we have to await forensic examination results," Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler said to reporters Wednesday night.



Hassanen was returning to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque with a group of about 15 teenagers early Sunday during a break from Ramadan prayers when a driver approached them and began arguing with one of the boys in the group, police said. Darwin Martinez Torres chased the group in his car, driving up on the curb, police said. He got out of the car with a baseball bat and struck Hassanen with it, police said.



Thousands Mourn Slain Muslim Teen

Thousands of mourners of many faiths attended Wednesday's funeral for Nabra Hassanen, the 17-year-old Virginia high school student was murdered over the weekend as she walked with a group of friends to a mosque. Meagan Fitzgerald reports. (Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017)

He then drove away with her in his car, attacked her again and dumped her body in a pond in Loudoun County.

Torres has been charged with murder.

Police have said they believe Hassanen was a victim of road rage, not a hate crime, but Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Raymond Morrogh said prosecutors have not ruled out any motive. Fairfax County will prosecute the case.

About 5,000 mourners attended Hassanen's funeral Wednesday, remembering her for her kindness and openness.

Hundreds also attended a vigil later Wednesday evening to remember Nabra.

"Nabra was caring," said one young man who stepped up to the podium at the packed vigil.

"Nabra was open-minded," one boy said.

Tears came to the eyes of many, as Nabra's little sister Noor delivered a message from the family.

"I just want to thank everybody for your love and support and I just want to say to Nabra I love you and I will always miss you," Noor said.