Planners: Trump Event at Union Station to Affect Commute

A previously unannounced inaugural event for Donald Trump will take place at D.C.'s Union Station on Thursday, Jan. 19 and is expected to affect commuters.

An candlelit, invitation-only event in Trump's honor will be held at the busy train station, federal and business officials said Thursday at a inaugural planning meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

"There's a large event happening on Thursday at Union Station for the president-elect and vice president-elect that's going to impact the commute," Greater Washington Board of Trade president Jim Dinegar said.

Brian Ebert, special agent in charge of the Secret Service Washington field office, also spoke about the event.

Union Station serves riders of Metro, Amtrak, MARC, VRE, Greyhound and other bus lines.

Information was not available immediately on whether Trump is expected to attend the event. Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the event.

