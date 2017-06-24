Residents Jump, Rescued From Northwest DC Apartment Fire

Heavy smoke billowed through three of the four stories in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest. Fire crews used ladders to rescue residents from the building. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

Around 100 firefighters were called in to battle an apartment complex fire early Saturday morning in northwest Washington.

Heavy smoke billowed through three of the four stories in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest. Fire crews used ladders to rescue residents from the building.

Fire Chief Gregor Dean said some residents were hanging out of windows to be rescued, and others jumped from the 2nd floor to firefighters below.

Officials said the top floor was knocked down, and the fire broke through the roof of the building.

Several people were treated for injuries, including three firefighters. The firefighters and one resident were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Investigators have not been able to get into the building to determine a cause. The chief said about 200 residents have been displaced.