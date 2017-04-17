NW DC Neighborhood Site of Easter Weekend Attacks

A man visiting from Vietnam to see family members in Columbia Heights was attacked by robbers on the street Saturday afternoon, and the incident was repeated on Easter Sunday with another victim.

The man said he was walking along Hiatt Place around 4 p.m. Saturday when he passed by four people. He said he didn’t think about them until they hit him in the back and knocked him down.

He said he didn’t remember much after that and had little memory of making it back to his family’s business nearby. He was left bruised and bloodied from the attack but was recovering.

The next day, another man was attacked in a similar fashion during broad daylight in the same area. People who frequent the neighborhood were taken aback by the violent nature of the incidents.

The area has gained some notoriety. It is in transition with old buildings awaiting new life while new buildings spring up in the area. Residents said car break-ins are usually a problem, but violent attacks against people are not.

Police are looking to determine if Saturday's robbery and assault is related to Sunday's incident. They both happened close to security cameras, but they have yet to gain leads into the attackers’ identities.