Montgomery County Police believe the same man may have robbed two pharmacies and attempted to rob another early Thursday.

The first robbery took place at the CVS Pharmacy at 6917 Arlington Road in Bethesda, Maryland. At 2:51 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing and concealing his face, approached an employee and showed a handgun, police said. He then demanded cash and assaulted the employee.

An attempted robbery took place shortly after at 5:16 a.m. A manentered the Rite Aid at 1411 East West Highway in Silver Spring, approached an employee, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, but he fled that pharmacy without any cash or items.

The second robbery occurred soon after at a CVS Pharmacy at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda. A man approached an employee at 5:34 a.m., displayed a handgun, took cash and fled.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 1-866-411-TIPS, an award will be given for information that leads to an arrest.