Police in D.C. are searching for a woman who has been missing for a week.

Tawanna Williams was last seen in the 4400 block of Douglas Street NE between 8:34 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Williams is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan tranch coat.

Police say Williams also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 202-576-6768.