Metro to Run Extra Trains Friday for March for Life

Metro plans to add extra midday rail service for Friday's March for Life rally, transit officials announced Monday.

Between morning and evening rush hours, Metro will run trains about every eight minutes on each line, which will translate into service at downtown stations every two to four minutes, officials said.

Metro will also run more eight-car trains and will have extra staff available to help visitors. In addition, the transit system will not conduct any midday track work Friday, Metro officials said.

Metro is encouraging those headed to the march to avoid rush-hour travel if possible. The March for Life opens at 11:45 a.m. Friday with a musical performance before the rally starts at noon, according to the official website.

Metro's also recommending riders buy and load SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid long lines at Metro fare machines. Riders should make sure their cards are loaded with enough value for all their travel throughout the day.

SmarTrip cards are available at all Metro stations and at CVS and Giant stores.

Although Metro doesn't ship individual SmarTrip cards bought online, group organizers buying 25 or more can place a bulk order at 202-962-5700 and receive overnight shipping if they order before 5 p.m. Tuesday.