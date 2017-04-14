A Maryland homeowner who shot two firefighters entering his home, killing one of them, was sentenced to four years in prison on a weapons violation.

Darrell Lumpkin pleaded guilty in January to a single felony count of weapon possession and faced up to 15 years in prison. Lumpkin was not allowed to have a weapon because of a previous felony charge on his criminal record from the 1980s.

On April 15, 2016, Lumpkin’s brother called for help, believing Lumpkin was having a diabetes medical emergency. Prince George’s County firefighters responded, and two firefighters, John Ulmschneider and Kevin Swain, forced their way into the home.

Lumpkin believed his house was being broken into and fired in self-defense, police said. Ulmschneider, 37, was killed, and Swain, 19 at the time, survived four gunshots.