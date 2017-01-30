Man Shot, Killed Inside Prince George's County Gas Station

A man was killed after being shot inside a gas station in Prince George’s County Monday night, according to police.

Prince George’s County police and fire rescue crews were called to the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights shortly before 4:45 p.m. They found one man inside the station, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a man walked into the gas station and fired one shot at a man who was also inside the station. They are checking to see if security cameras captured the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim.

In October 2015, another man was shot and killed inside the same gas station. Police said the two shootings are not related.