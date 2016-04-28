A man found dead inside a Greenbelt, Maryland, home was shot in the head, police said Thursday. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

A man called 911 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, hours after he heard a gunshot come from a home on the 6900 block of Hanover Parkway. Police say they don't know why the man waited to report the shooting.

When officers arrived, they looked through a glass door and saw 43-year-old Charles Damon Hall of Greenbelt lying on the floor. The officers forced their way into the home and determined Hall was dead.

Police say Hall had been shot once in the head. No arrests have been made at this time.

"We're talking to anybody and everybody to get as much information at we can," said George Mathew with the Greenbelt Police Department.

Police do not believe the homicide was random.