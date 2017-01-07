A family of four and their pet pig "Pebbles" are safe Saturday after a fire tore through their home in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Fire and rescue crews found a significant fire coming from the garage area of the home in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike in Aldie when they responded to the fire Saturday morning.

The fire then spread into the house and firefighters from units throughout the area were called for backup.

Cold weather made their efforts difficult and fire officials said a medical ambulance bus came to the home to give rescue workers an area to rest away from the cold.

"Firefighters were fortunate to have rescued the family’s pet pig 'pebbles' from the home, returning it safely to its owners," Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said in a release.

All four residents had made it out of the house safely when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

Fire officials are working to find out what caused the fire and it is not known how much damage the home sustained.