Lights Out for Washington Monument

It is a prominent image in the skyline of Washington, D.C., but it was a dark blot as the lights at the Washington Monument went out Tuesday night.

Pepco said the problem is not on their end. A spokesman for the National Park Service said they are trying to get the light back on.

The spokeman said preliminary investigation indicated an issue with the automated program that controls the lights likely caused the outage at the Washington Monument. NPS electricians will confirm the possible problem Wednesday morning.

The monument has been closed indefinitely since September. The NPS has been working to modernize the elevator control system.

The elevator was repeatedly broken, trapping passengers and forcing visitors to the monument to walk down dozens of flights of stairs.