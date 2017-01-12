Here's Which Roads Will Be Closed for Trump's Inauguration

Go here to see a larger version of the street closure map.

If you're planning on driving in D.C. in the days surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20, expect major road closures downtown and near the National Mall.

Here's what will be closed and how you can get around, according to the Metropolitan Police Department:

Inaugural Ceremony and Parade

The following restrictions will go into effect at 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 (unless otherwise noted) and will last until about 6 p.m. Jan. 20.

Street and Bridge Closures

• 14th St. Non- HOV Bridge – Open to all traffic. ALL traffic diverted to I-395.

• 14th St. Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic

• Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open to all traffic (traffic diverted north on Potomac Freeway)

• Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic. Pedestrians and Emergency Vehicles Only

• Key Bridge – Open to all traffic

• Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic

• South Capitol St. Bridge – Open to all traffic

• Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic

•Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic north of Virginia Ave (Holiday traffic schedule is in effect throughout the park)

• Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)

• 11th St. bridges – Open to all traffic

• Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic

• East Capitol St. – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area

• Benning Road – Open to all traffic

• New York Ave. – Open to all traffic

• 3rd St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20)

• 9th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

• 12th St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

• E St. Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

• Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th St., SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic

• Ohio Dr. from Inlet Bridge to 23rd St – Closed to all traffic

• Ohio Dr. from Independence Ave to Rock Creek Parkway – Closed to all traffic

Red Zone – Street Closures

Vehicle traffic will be restricted to authorized vehicles only, with proper vehicle placards.

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: noon, Wednesday, Jan. 18. End: 1 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23.

• Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

• H St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

• H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

• Pennsylvania Ave NW from 18th St to 15th St NW

• New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

• G St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

• G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

• G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

• G Pl NW from 5th St NW to 4th St NW

• F St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

• F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

• E St NW from 18th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW

• Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

• E St NW from N Capitol St NW to Columbia Cir NE

• Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

• D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

• D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

• Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

• Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

• Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

• Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

• C St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

• C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

• Virginia Ave NW from 18th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• Constitution Ave NW from Virginia Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW

• Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

• Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

• Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

• Independence Ave SE from 1st St SE to 2nd St SE

• Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

• L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

• C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

• D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

• 18th St NW from I St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• 17th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

• 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

• 16th St NW from I St NW to H St NW

• 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

• 15th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW

• Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

• 14th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

• 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

• 13th St NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

• 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

• 12th St NW from I St NW to C St SW

• 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

• 10th St NW from E St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 9th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

• 8th St NW from E St to D St NW

• 7th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW

• 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 5th St NW from H St to D St NW

• 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

• 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

• 3rd St NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

• 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone

Vehicle traffic will be restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area. National Guard personnel will assist with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: 7 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19. End: 1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21.

• K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 11 St NW

• Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 18th St NW

• I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW

• I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

• I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

• H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

• H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

• New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

• H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

• Massachusetts Ave NW/Columbia Cir NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW

• G St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

• G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW

• G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

• G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW

• F St NW from 23rd St NW 18th St NW

• F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW

• E St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

• E St Express Way from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

• E St NW from 3rd St NW to Columbia Cir NW

• D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

• Virginia Ave NW to E St NW

• C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW to Constitution Ave NW

• Daniel French Dr SW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. SW to Independence Ave SW

• Homefront Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

• Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW

• C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW

• Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to Independence Ave SW

• C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW

• D St SW from 14th St SW to Virginia Ave SW

• Virginia Ave SW from 9th St SW to 4th St SW

• D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW

• E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE

• North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE

• School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW

• Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel

Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway

• Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW

• Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW

• Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW

• Ohio Dr SW from Independence Ave SW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW

• Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW

• 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

• 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

• 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 18th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 18th St NW from Virginia Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 14th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 14th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW

• 13th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 12th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

• 12th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW/395

• 12th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

• 11th St NW from K St NW to F St NW

• 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

• 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

• 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

• 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

• 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

• 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

• 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

• 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW

• 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

• 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

• 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW

• 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

• 1st St NE from New Jersey Ave NE to D St NE

• New Jersey Ave NE from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE

• Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

• Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE

• N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

• S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE

• 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE

Capitol Hill

U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police will enforce closures on Capitol Hill. Vehicle traffic will be restricted to authorized vehicles only, with proper vehicle placards. No public parking will be available.

The following street closures will go into effect beginning 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19:

• Washington Ave SW from C St. SW to Independence Ave SW (Northbound Only)

• East Capitol St. from First St to Second St.

Additionally, the following closures will be effectiving beginning 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19:

• Louisiana Ave NE between Columbus Circle and Constitution Ave NW

• Delaware Ave NE between Columbus Circle and D St. NE

• 1st St. between Columbus Circle and D St. SE

• North Capitol St. between E St. NW and D St. NE

• New Jersey Ave NW between D St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

• D St. between New Jersey Ave NW and 2nd St. NE

• 1st St. between D St. NW and Washington Ave SW

• C St. NW between 2nd St. NW and Second St.NE

• 2nd St. NW between C St. NW and Constitution Ave NW

• 2nd St. NE between Massachusetts Ave NE and C St. SE

• C St. SE between 2nd St. SE and 4th St. SW

• D St. between 1st St. SE and 4th St. SW

• Washington Ave SW between South Capitol St. and Independence Ave SW

• Independence Ave between 3rd St. SE and 4th St. SW

• 3rd St. between E St. SW and D St. NW

• Constitution Ave between 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NW

• Maryland Ave NE between 1st St. NE and Constitution Ave, NE

• 2nd St. SW between Washington Ave SW and E St. SW

• South Capitol St. between E St. SW and D St. SW

• I-295 South on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

• I-395 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

• I-395 North off-ramp onto C St. NW

• I-395 South on-ramp from 2nd St. SW

• I-395 South off-ramp onto 2nd St. SW

• I-395 North on-ramp from Washington Ave SW

• I-295 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW

Streets will reopen after the parade, which is expected to end about 5 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Event

The following closures and restrictions will be in effect near the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 5 a.m. Jan. 19 until the event concludes at about 7 p.m.

Street and Bridge Closures

Vehicle traffic will be restricted to authorized vehicles only, with proper vehicle placards.

• Constitution Ave (23rd St. to 15th St.) – Closed

• 23rd St. NW (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

• Henry Bacon Dr. – Closed

• Lincoln Memorial Cir. – Closed

• 22nd St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• 21st St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• 20th St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• 19th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• 18th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• Virginia Ave (18th St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

• 17th St. NW (New York Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

• Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th St.) – Closed

• Daniel French Dr. – Closed

• Ohio Dr. (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed

• West Basin Dr. (Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave) – Closed

• Rock Creek Parkway (Virginia Ave to Ohio Dr.) – Closed

• Parkway Dr. – Closed

• Memorial Bridge – Closed

• Theodore Roosevelt Bridge -- *10 a.m. on Jan. 19, all traffic will be diverted to the Northbound Potomac River Freeway

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: 10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. End: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19

• Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 15th St NW

• 23rd St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

• 22nd St. NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

• 21st St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

• 20 St. NW from C St. to Constitution Ave NW

• 19th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

• 18th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW

• 17th St. NW from New York Ave to Independence Ave NW

• Independence Ave NW from Ohio Dr. to 17th St. NW

• Ohio Dr. NW from Independence Ave NW to Inlet bridge

• West Basin Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Independence Ave NW

• Rock Creek Pkwy from Ohio Dr. NW to Virginia Ave NW

• Lincoln Memorial Cir.

• Parkway Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Lincoln Memorial Cir.

Union Station Event

The following restrictions and closures will be effective in the area surrounding Union Station from 12 to 11 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: 1 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19. End: 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20

• Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

• Columbus Cir. NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed

• Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to Columbus Cir. NE) – Closed

• 1st St NE (K St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)

o Only local traffic with garage passes and identification

• G St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed

• G Pl. NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed

• H St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE)

o May be subject to temporary closures from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• 2nd St NE (I St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)

o Only local traffic with garage passes and identification

• G St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

• F St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

• E St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed

Washington Convention Center

The following restrictions and closures will be effective in the area surrounding the Washington Convention Center beginning Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. until the events conclude at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. End: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

• 7th St NW from O St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

• 9th St NW from O St NW to New York Ave NW

• New York Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

• Massachusetts Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

• K St NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW

• Mt Vernon Pl NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

• L St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

• M St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

• N St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW

• 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW

• McCullough Ter from N St NW to M St NW

• Public Alley between 9th St NW and 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW

Vehicle Restricted Zone

Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area.

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement) Start: 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 29. End: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

• L St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

• L St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

• M St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

• M St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

• N St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

• N St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

• Blagden Alley NW from N St NW to M St NW

• Blagden Alley NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

• Shepherd Ct NW from M St NW to 10th St NW

• Naylor Ct NW from O St NW to N St NW

• Naylor Ct NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW

Emergency No Parking Only

No restrictions on vehicle traffic within the designated area

Parking Restrictions (Posted Emergency No Parking with Ticketing and Towing Enforcement)

o Start – 6 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20

o End – 6:00 am, Saturday, Jan. 21

• 6th St NW from O St NW to K St NW

• 10th St NW from O St NW to K St NW

• O St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW

National Cathedral - Jan. 21

The following restrictions and closures are in effect for the area surrounding the National Cathedral beginning at 7:30 a.m. until around 12 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

• 36th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW

• 35th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW

• Woodley Rd from 34th NW to Wisconsin Ave NW

• Wisconsin Ave. from Woodley Rd to Massachusetts Ave NW

• Massachusetts Ave from Wisconsin Ave. to Garfield St. NW

• Pilgrim Rd from Garfield St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

• Entrance to St. Alban School on Garfield St. NW

• South Rd at Wisconsin Ave NW

All street closures are subject to change.

Virginia Vehicular Restrictions

• I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 9 a.m. on January 21. HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural address

• I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic

• Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only

• Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic

• North Washington St. at Montgomery St. (City of Alexandria City) to Reagan National Airport will be open

• The George Washington Memorial Parkway will be open in both directions

• Traffic will be allowed to exit Washington Reagan National Airport onto northbound or southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway

Maryland Transportation Information

Officials do not anticipate road closures or restrictions in Maryland but discourage individuals from driving into the District. Drivers are encouraged to use mass transit. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) is supporting Inaugural activities through the following:

• SHA crews and Maryland State Police may temporarily close ramps from primary interstate roads onto secondary roads to manage congestion;

• The Maryland State Police will tow immediately any abandoned or illegally parked vehicles along state and interstate routes;

• Be prepared for stopped traffic;

• Rest areas in Maryland, including the Chesapeake House, Maryland House and the northbound Laurel Rest Area, will be open 24-hours a day between January 17-20

• SHA is working with other agencies in Maryland, as well as Virginia, the District of Columbia and the federal government to ensure safety along Maryland highways and provide up-to-the-minute information

Please use the Maryland State Highway Administration website: www.roads.maryland.gov The Maryland Transit Administration is offering special MARC service on Inauguration Day and their release is here. SHA will deploy extra highway response technicians to help clear disabled vehicles and crashes.

Photo credit: DC.gov

Go here to see a larger version of this map.

Public Transportation

Those attending Inaugural events are encouraged to use public transportation due to the street closures in and around the Capitol Grounds and the National Mall. Metro will run special rail service on Inauguration Day to support large crowds traveling to and from the National Mall and other events.

Metro Making Final Plans for Inauguration Day Metro is making its final plans for Inauguration Day. News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

Inauguration Day, Jan. 20:

Metrorail

• Metrorail will open at 4 a.m. and close at midnight. Peak fares will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., off-peak fares will be in effect.

• Five of Metro's 91 stations -- Archives, Mt Vernon Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian and Pentagon - will be closed due to enhanced security measures.

• For 17 consecutive hours -- from opening until 9 p.m. -- trains will run frequently on all lines, including "Rush Plus" service on the Yellow Line between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

• Riders planning to use Metro are encouraged to purchase their SmarTrip card in advance to avoid long lines on Inauguration Day. (Each rider age 5 or older needs his/her own SmarTrip card to enter and exit the system.) Before Jan. 13, visit wmata.com/inauguration to purchase a special $10 one-day pass good for unlimited Metrorail and Metrobus trips on Inauguration Day.

• Metro recommends that riders plan their trip to the National Mall without transferring between lines. There is a station near the National Mall on each Metro line.

Metrobus

• Metrobus will operate "Saturday Supplemental" service (Saturday schedule with additional trips on selected routes). Check wmata.com for details.

• About 50 routes will operate with detours due to Inauguration events and road closures. Expect delays and detours. Please allow additional time.

• Routes that normally cross the National Mall will turn around at special locations outside the secure area; use Metrorail instead. Visit wmata.com/inauguration for information.

• Temporary bus stops will be marked around the security perimeter of the event where bus routes will end.

MetroAccess

• MetroAccess paratransit service for customers with disabilities will operate identical hours to rail and bus schedules.

• MetroAccess customers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel due to increased traffic throughout the service area. Due to road closures, MetroAccess vehicles will only be able to drop off customers several blocks from the National Mall and parade route.

• MetroAccess vehicles will not be permitted access to streets that are closed. All MetroAccess users should be prepared for detours and extended travel times.

Parking

• Metro has approximately 60,000 parking spaces in 29 lots and 22 garages throughout the Washington region for private motorists to park on Inauguration Day. Many of these facilities are located near major highways, such as I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway).

• Tour buses are not permitted to park at Metro stations or use Metro bus facilities or roadways. Follow tour bus instructions on dc.gov.

• Regular weekday parking rates will be charged as you exit the garage and may be paid by credit card.

• Parking facilities at Metro stations may reach capacity early on Inauguration Day. Have a backup plan in the event that your selected parking facility is full.

Metro's website is wmata.com. For important real-time updates regarding Metro service and parking availability, follow @wmata, @metrorailinfo and @metrobusinfo, and sign up for Metro Inauguration Alerts by texting POTUS to 90360.

For Metro travel information by phone, call (202) 637-7000 [TTY 202- 962-2033].

Charter Buses

Transportation and security planners anticipate up to 1,500 private buses carrying approximately 100,000 participants to Washington, D.C. for the Inaugural events. Parking is only available at RFK Stadium and must be reserved in advance at http://goground.com/pi2017/home. From RFK Stadium, passengers will be able to take Metrorail, walk, or, in limited cases, take shuttle buses to the Inaugural events.

Charter buses will not be able to park and/or drop off passengers at any Metro station in Washington D.C., Virginia or Maryland. All transportation providers planning to travel to the District of Columbia during Inauguration Week with chartered buses, motor carriers, etc., must obtain a trip permit from the District Department of Motor Vehicles if they do not have apportioned tags and must reserve parking in advance. Parking for charter buses is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pedestrian Routes

Pedestrian routes to the National Mall are listed below and a pedestrian map is attached:

• H St. NW from Massachusetts Ave. NW to Pennsylvania Ave. NW

• I St. NW from New York Ave. NW to Pennsylvania Ave. NW

• K St. NW from 9th St. NW to Washington Cir. NW

• 18th St. from K St. NW to Constitution Ave. NW

• 19th St. from K St. NW to Virginia Ave. NW

• Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St. to Constitution Ave. NW

• Constitution Ave. NW from 23rd St. to 7th St. NW

• Arlington Memorial Bridge from Virginia, around Lincoln Cir. to Constitution Ave. NW or Independence Ave SW

• Massachusetts Ave. from E St. NW to 3rd St. NW

• 3rd St. NE and Massachusetts Ave. NE to D St. SE to New Jersey Ave. SE to I St. SE/SW to 7th St. SW

• East Capitol St. NE from 19th St. NE to North Carolina Ave. SE 3rd St. SE to I St. SE/SW to 7th St. SW

• M St. SW from 4th St. SW to I St. SW to 7th St. SW

• 7th St. SW from I St. SW to Independence Ave. SW

• 12th St. SW from Maine Ave. SW to Independence Ave. SW

• Independence Ave. SW from 23rd St. SW to 7th St. SW

National Mall access points (Includes Bag Checks):

• Constitution Ave. NW at 7th St. NW, 12th St. NW and 17th St. NW

• Independence Ave. SW at 7th St. SW, 12th St. SW, 15th St. SW, and 17th St. SW

The following streets are pedestrian routes to the Inaugural Parade:

• H St. NW from Pennsylvania Ave. NW to 7th St. NW

• I St. NW from Pennsylvania Ave. NW to New York Ave. NW

• K St. NW from Washington Cir. NW to 9th St. NW

• Arlington Memorial Bridge from Virginia, around Lincoln Cir. to Constitution Ave. NW

• Virginia Ave. NW from 23rd St. NW to Constitution Ave. NW

• Constitution Ave. NW from 23rd St. NW to 7th St. NW

• Independence Ave. SW from L’Enfant Plaza SW to 17th St. SW to Constitution Ave. NW

• East Capitol St. NE from 19th St. NE to Massachusetts Ave. NE to E St. NE/NW

• I St. SE from New Jersey Ave. SE to 7th St. SW to Constitution Ave. NW

• M St. SE from First St. SE to 4th St. SW to I St. SW to 7th St. SW

For pedestrians walking to the National Mall, Union Station is the recommended east/west divide on the north side of the parade route. It is 3.0 miles from Columbus Cir. NE to 7th St. and Independence Ave. SW (going around the U.S. Capitol) and 3.1 miles from Massachusetts Ave. NE to 12th St. and Constitution Ave. NW (going around the White House) using these pedestrian routes.

Recommended Metro exits for individuals with tickets include Capitol South, Eastern Market, Union Station, NoMa-Gallaudet U (New York Ave.), Judiciary Square, Gallery Pl.-Chinatown, Federal Center SW or L’Enfant Plaza. Additional information on the Inauguration ceremonies is available at http://www.inaugural.senate.gov.

Viewing the Inaugural ceremonies from the National Mall does not require tickets. However, bags will be checked. The non-ticketed area of the National Mall begins at 4th St. NW, and extends past the Washington Monument to 17th St. NW. The Washington Monument viewing area will be restricted to the grounds between 17th St. NW and 15th St. NW.

Capital Bikeshare Corrals / Bike Parking / Streetcar / Circulator

Capital Bikeshare will establish two corrals on Inauguration Day to serve members attending the Inauguration and Inaugural Parade Capital Bikeshare Corrals will be operational at:

• 17th St. and K St. NW

• 4th and E St. SW

Bike parking will be free at 16th St. and I St. NW.

DC Streetcar will operate from 4 a.m. Fri., Jan. 20 until 2 a.m. Sat., Jan. 21.

Bikeshare stations in the National Mall area will be closed Jan. 19 and 20.

Riders are subject to any losses or damage for bikes left at closed stations.

D.C. Circulator will suspend service on four routes; Union Station- Navy Yard, National Mall, Rosslyn-Dupont and Georgetown-Union Station.

For more information on Capital Bikeshare, visit http://www.capitalbikeshare.com.