Elderly Woman Struck by Car in Montgomery County

An 82-year-old woman has been hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Wheaton, Maryland, police say.

Sunday morning, Kevin Arias, 21, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on Georgia Ave. when Consuelo Mary Anglarill was crossing the road at Reedie Dr., police say.

The impala struck Anglarill, of Silver Spring, as she was crossing and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Arias, of Wheaton, has not been charged and police said they are continuing to investigate the crash to find out if Anglarill was in the area of the crosswalk.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call (240) 773-6620.