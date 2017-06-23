Customer Shot Inside Northeast DC Diner; 2 Suspects Sought

A woman describes the terrifying moment a customer in a diner in Northeast D.C. was shot during an attempted robbery. News4's Pat Collins reports.

A customer inside a diner in Northeast D.C. was shot during a robbery attempt Friday afternoon, and D.C. police are searching for two suspects.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tweeted a photo of two people wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts on the sweltering day.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. inside a small restaurant on Kenilworth Avenue near Douglas Street in Deanwood, D.C. police said. The restaurant officially is called Breakfast Place, but many people in the area know it as Mary's Place.

The victim was shot during an attempted robbery about half an hour before the restaurant closed for the day.

Man Shot Inside Northeast DC Diner

A woman who has worked in the restaurant for a decade said she was terrified when the armed men entered.

"Where's the money at?" one man asked, she said.

As a worker opened the register, a man stood on the corner, waved a gun and then shot a young man, she said.

He was wounded. Police said he's expected to be OK.



Police combed the scene for evidence, and K-9 dogs searched outside.

Customer Willie Nicholson said he could see trouble was coming.

"When I went in there at 12 o'clock, there was a bunch of young kids in there, and they shouldn't have been in there," he said.

"You could feel it," he continued.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.