More than 3,000 people don't have power Sunday afternoon after part of a power pole broke in Arlington, Virginia, Dominion Virginia Power officials say.

The issue happened about 4 p.m., Dominion said. As of about 5:15 p.m., 3,128 people didn't have power.

Arlington County police said lights were not working at some intersections in the Ballston-Virginia Square area and officers were helping with traffic control in the 4200 block of Wilson Blvd.

Drivers should treat all intersections affected by the power outage as a four-way stop.

Dominion officials said most people will have power again by about 5:40 p.m. and they expect all customers will have power by 8 p.m.