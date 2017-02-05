Broken Power Pole Leaves More Than 3,000 Without Power in Arlington | NBC4 Washington
Broken Power Pole Leaves More Than 3,000 Without Power in Arlington

    More than 3,000 people don't have power Sunday afternoon after part of a power pole broke in Arlington, Virginia, Dominion Virginia Power officials say.

    The issue happened about 4 p.m., Dominion said. As of about 5:15 p.m., 3,128 people didn't have power.

    Arlington County police said lights were not working at some intersections in the Ballston-Virginia Square area and officers were helping with traffic control in the 4200 block of Wilson Blvd.

    Drivers should treat all intersections affected by the power outage as a four-way stop.

    Dominion officials said most people will have power again by about 5:40 p.m. and they expect all customers will have power by 8 p.m.

