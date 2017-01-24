People at Nationals Stadium for a job fair Tuesday were told to shelter in place because of a shooting nearby. As News4's Mark Segraves reports, the victim ended up at the ballpark. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Police are searching for the person who shot a man in the face in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning. After the shooting, police said the victim ran toward a crowd standing outside Nationals Park for a job fair.

Police were called to the 1500 block of S. Capitol Street SE just after 10 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Man Runs to Nationals Park After Being Shot

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the face in Southeast Washington Tuesday morning. After the shooting, police say the victim ran toward a crowd standing outside Nationals Park for a job fair. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Investigators initially said the shooting happened outside the park's Center Field gate. Later, they said the victim ran to the park after he was shot behind a nearby liquor store.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Nationals.

His condition is unknown.

There was a job fair at the stadium Tuesday morning, according to Levy Restaurants, a company that runs concessions in stadiums. However, police said the shooting was not related to the event.

"We were standing in the line for the job fair, and we hear shots coming from that direction," said a woman who was attending the job fair. "Everyone just started pushing."

Police believe the shooter left the area in a car. They do not have a description of the suspect.

People at the stadium were told to shelter in place, but the order was lifted a short time later. Officials with the Washington Nationals said the job fair has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

"The Nationals are cooperating with the MPD investigation," a Nationals spokesperson said.