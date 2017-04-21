An 85-year-old man was found slain in a senior center in Virginia, and authorities are still searching for a suspect or suspects, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Cong Huu Nguyen, 85, was found dead Thursday morning in his apartment at the Little River Glen Senior Center in the 4000 block of Barker Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Police arrived on the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Nguyen died of trauma to the upper body.

Anyone with information about Nguyen's death is asked to call Fairfax Detective J.D. Long at 703-246-7800 or 703-246-7810, or submit information to Crime Solvers online at fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, text a tip by texting "TIP187" plus your message to 274637, or call 866-411-TIPS (8477).