2nd DC Wawa Store to Open in Georgetown

The Wawas are just going to keep on coming! Not long after the popular convenience store chain announced its first D.C. location, Wawa has announced its second.

The new Wawa store will be located at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Prospect Street NW, just one block north of M Street, according to a press release.

The store will have an "upscale, urban feel, including customized architectural elements that meet the historical needs and requirements of the Old Georgetown Historic District," the release said.

The store will offer Wawa's signature food and drinks, along with newer items such as custom salads and cold brew coffee. It's expected to open by the end of 2018.

And there's more where that came from.

Wawa plans to open 25 stores in the mid-Atlantic each year for the next several years, including five to 10 stores in the D.C. market over the next two to three years.

Earlier this month, the company announced its first D.C. store is expected to open at 1111 19th St. NW in December. That location is will be the largest Wawa store to date.