A convicted rapist from Maryland fought with and injured at least two officers at Dulles International Airport as he was being escorted through the airport for deportation.

Koffi Ameyadoh is charged with a federal count of “hampering departure from the United States” for the incident which occurred in August, according to newly filed records from prosecutors.

Federal agents were escorting Ameyadoh, 51, to a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to the African nation of Togo to carry out his removal from the United States. Ameyadoh, who was convicted in 2006 of sexually abusing a child and rape in Montgomery County fought with the agents on the top floor of the airport’s hourly parking garage, according to a court filings from prosecutors.

The court filings said Ameyapoh ran toward the railings of the garage while wearing full restraints.

“I am not going back to Togo," Ameyapoh told agents, according to the court filing. "You will be shipping a dead body back to Togo. I would rather die than go back to Togo. I am going to make a commotion at the terminal, so the marshals can shoot me because I would rather die than go back to Togo.”

Prosecutors, in their filings with the court, said agents tackled Ameyapoh believing he planned to jump the parking garage railings.

Ameyapoh is accused of continuing to struggle with agents inside the terminal.

At least two of the officers suffered injuries during the altercation, according to court filings from prosecutors. The injuries included bruising and arm abrasions.

The deportation was temporarily called off and Ameyapoh was returned to the Howard County jail, according to filings.

Ameyapoh’s attorney declined to comment. A judge ordered Ameyapoh remain detained until further proceedings in the newly filed case for the incident at Dulles.

Ameyapoh is listed on the Maryland sex offender registry.