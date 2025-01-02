Wintry mix Friday before potential snow on Sunday, Monday

The start of 2025 is looking good for snow lovers.

Storm Team4 expects a wintry mix will bring some light snow to the D.C. region Friday afternoon before the potential for more significant snowfall on Sunday evening into Monday.

Here's what's in the forecast so far and how the region is preparing.

Friday wintry mix

Meteorologist Jessica Faith said there's a chance for quick-moving snow showers Friday afternoon. The Blue Ridge Mountains could see snow as early as midday, while the D.C. area is expected to get snow later in the afternoon. Rain will fall briefly before the transition to snow.

Eastern Maryland can expect the same wintry mix closer to sunset as the snow continues to make its way east, Faith said.

Friday's snow likely won't be much, however. Faith said to expect a dusting for the D.C. area.

Snow totals will be highest toward the west. A Winter Storm Warning will take effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for some areas west of D.C.

Snow chances Sunday, Monday

A mostly sunny and cold weekend is on tap after Friday's light wintry mix, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, Faith said.

Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday and continue into Monday. There could be a period of freezing rain, sleet and cold rain, which could affect snow totals and impacts.

"Monday’s snow is shaping up to be an impactful event that could lead to accumulating snow, icy road conditions, reduced visibility and hypothermia," Faith said.

Heavy, wet snow and ice accumulation could bring down branches and power lines.

Storm Team4 will be keeping a close eye on the storm's timing and potential snowfall totals as we approach Sunday and Monday. Check the Storm Team4 weather page for the latest forecast.

Snow preparations underway in DC, Maryland and Virginia

D.C. snow crews will begin pretreating roads on all of the city's snow emergency routes Thursday evening, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Twenty-one brine trucks will pretreat roads using a mixture of salt, beet juice and water from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, Bowser's office said in a news release.

The snow team will partially deploy on Friday from noon to midnight, with 34 heavy plows to treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps and other elevated structures. Ten pick-up truck plows will treat smaller streets, the release said.

Snow plow crews with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) could be seen prepping on Thursday.

MDOT SHA says Maryland residents can track snow plows and trucks near them using this online tool that shows where the plows are in real-time.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews were also getting ready for the snow Thursday, the agency said on social media.

"Keep your eyes on the forecast, check your emergency kit and remember to plan travel around the storm, not during the storm," VDOT said on X.