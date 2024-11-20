Severe weather

Weather alert: Heavy rain, strong winds moving in

Wind advisory in effect until 1 a.m.

By Doug Kammerer, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist

Heavy rain and a quick burst of strong winds will move through the D.C. area with a cold front Wednesday evening.

Storm Team4 will be in weather alert mode beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The rain is expected between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A wind advisory for the region is in effect until 1 a.m. for winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season moves in. Thursday morning will feel 30 degrees colder than Wednesday.

